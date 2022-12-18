Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 55,374 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 1,436,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,059.3% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 860,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 820,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.