Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $70.31 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47.

