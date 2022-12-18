Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

