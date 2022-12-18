2,550 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

