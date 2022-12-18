Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.