Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 518,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.