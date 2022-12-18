Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,267 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWX opened at $64.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

