Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.15 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.