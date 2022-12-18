Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 44,504 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

