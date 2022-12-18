Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

