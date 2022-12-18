Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 847 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $122.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.