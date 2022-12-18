ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 250,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 45,582 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ARKK opened at $33.26 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $99.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.