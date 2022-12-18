Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 129,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26.

