Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Simplicity Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.