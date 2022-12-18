Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHB opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.