Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 1.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.