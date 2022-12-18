iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.