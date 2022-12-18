Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

