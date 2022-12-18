Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.64 million-$238.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.06 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. Analysts expect that Endava will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.