The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.60 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.