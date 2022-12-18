Bitcoiva (BCA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.48

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $145.70 million and approximately $18.48 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $9.08 or 0.00054252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00612302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00269903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00046414 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.07985316 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

