Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

