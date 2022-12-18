Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $3,794.03 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.75 or 0.07072643 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

