Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.31 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.08 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071036 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052912 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008187 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021786 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
