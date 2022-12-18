Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $127.67 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Siacoin has a market cap of $127.67 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00382564 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023702 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00859010 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00095880 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00612302 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00269903 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,805,962,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
