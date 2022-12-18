CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

CONMED stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.12%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

