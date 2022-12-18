Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0088

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Rally has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $880,132.80 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.06 or 0.05408091 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00487565 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.57 or 0.28888462 BTC.
About Rally
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.