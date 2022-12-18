Bitcoin Private Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.06 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $69.06 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00258277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00081293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00052220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

