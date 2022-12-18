Verge Reaches One Day Volume of $3.54 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Verge has a total market cap of $43.41 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00382564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00859010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00095880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00612302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00269903 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,116,650 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

