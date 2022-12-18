The Graph (GRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $501.79 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $501.79 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,539,034,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,722,160,570 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

