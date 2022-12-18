Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $65.76 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $65.76 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00382564 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023702 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00859010 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00095880 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00612302 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00269903 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,309,925 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
