Stratis (STRAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.80 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $62.26 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.75 or 0.07072643 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031992 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071036 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052912 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008187 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021786 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,160,875 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
