Ennis (EBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, December 19th.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ennis by 36.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

