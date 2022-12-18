PhenixFIN (PFX) to Release Earnings on Monday

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $34.22 on Friday. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of PhenixFIN worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

