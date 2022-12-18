Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.93 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.