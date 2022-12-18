Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evofem Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

