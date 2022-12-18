Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, December 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.30.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
