Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

NYSE CMC opened at $48.15 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $50.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

