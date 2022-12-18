Inspirato (ISPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Inspirato Stock Down 7.2 %

Inspirato stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

