Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.62. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $139,403.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,572 shares of company stock worth $256,944. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

