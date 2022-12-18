Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,701.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $61,701.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00116996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00202530 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00039216 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.