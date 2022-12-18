Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.