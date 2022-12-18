DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in National Grid by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in National Grid by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

NGG opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

