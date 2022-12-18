Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

