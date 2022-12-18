JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 150,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

JEPI stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

