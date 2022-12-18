DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $100.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.