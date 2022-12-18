DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 54 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 33.8% during the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,255,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97,372 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Linde by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3,437.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

NYSE LIN opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.51. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

