DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

