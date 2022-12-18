DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 37,201 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.0 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

