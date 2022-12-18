Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RPV opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

