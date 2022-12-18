DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.26 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $266.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

